Wayne Rooney Dealt Blow Over Teaching Football Plea as Part of Drink-Drive Punishment

Wayne Rooney's hopes of coaching young footballers as part of his ongoing community service have been dealt a blow over lengthy background checks.

The Everton star had wished to use up some of the 100 hours handed to him, following his latest drink-driving offence back in September, to pass on his knowledge of the game to some of tomorrow's potential talents.

However, the Daily Mirror has revealed that such a plan is now a no-go after Rooney was informed that it would have taken too long to put together the necessary paperwork in time for him to do so.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Offenders who are handed community service as part of their punishment are required to begin working within a week of their sentence being passed.

With a wait time of 28 days for anyone hoping to work with children - usually through the required CRB checks - any hopes of Rooney training kids involved in football were therefore dealt a huge blow from the beginning.

The 32-year-old has since spent time working unpaid for a nearby garden centre that also saw ex-Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez carry out similar work after he was handed community service for the same offence four years ago.

Wayne Rooney's hopes of teaching kids football stalled by child safety checks - easy community service! Make him bloody sweep the streets ! — Elizabeth Chilton (@lizbobchilton) October 23, 2017

Rooney was banned from driving for two years after he was pulled over with a faulty tail light last month in Cheshire and is now being ferried to and from the garden centre, as well as Everton's USM Finch Farm training complex and Goodison Park home, by a chaffeur.

The ex-England captain is believed to be happy to continue working at the centre and has completed two days' worth of work - around 12 hours of his 100 hour total - thus far.

The striker's marriage to wife Coleen is still under intense pressure after he was also caught driving the car's owner - Laura Simpson - in the driving seat, with Ms Simpson having alleged that the pair kissed during Rooney's night out.

Rooney was almost three times over the drink-drive limit when he was pulled over, and is desperate to repair his faltering marriage with a fourth child on the way soon.

