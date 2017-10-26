Antonio Conte Used FIFA Football Awards to Approach Arsenal Striker About Potential Transfer

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte approached Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud at the FIFA football awards about a possible move to Stamford Bridge, according to Don Balon.

The Italian attended the bash as he was a nominee for the Coach of the Year award, though he lost out to Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. 

However, Alvaro Morata has struggled recently with a hamstring injury and Conte doesn't appear to be sold with Michy Batshuayi as a back up and approached Giroud at the awards.

Conte reportedly approached the Frenchman and asked what his situation is at the Emirates Stadium. Giroud has fallen down the pecking order after the Gunners signed Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, and a result has been mainly restricted to starting in the Europa League, whilst making sub appearances domestically.

Giroud is valued at around £20m by Arsenal, and recently scored his 100th goal for the club. Having spoken to the striker at the awards ceremony though, a January bid could well be on the cards as Conte looks to add to his squad, especially up front.

Champions Chelsea have had an underwhelming start to their title defence, having lost three of their opening nine games and sit nine points behind leaders Man City, having lost 1-0 to Guardiola's side at home. 

