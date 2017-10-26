Arsenal Star Alexis Sanchez Posts Ambiguous Instagram Post After Watching Gunners Scrape EFL Cup Win

By 90Min
October 26, 2017

Alexis Sanchez posted an ambiguous Instagram post after watching the Gunners scrape past Norwich in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mirror.

Sanchez watched from the stands as 18-year-old Edward Nketiah scored two late goals to rescue the Gunners from a shock exit and give them a 2-1 win, taking them in to the quarter-finals.

After the game, Sanchez took to Instagram and posted a rather fed up looking selfie, as seen above. The caption on the photo when translated to English reads: "The eyes are the window of the soul, they do not hide or lie."


It's been no secret that the Chilean wants to leave the Emirates, with Manchester City looking like the most likely destination. The post seemed to suggest the 28-year-old was still frustrated with not leaving in the summer, though a move in either January or next summer when his contract expires looks to be a very real possibility.

Sanchez scored his first league goal of the season on Sunday as the Gunners won 5-2 at Everton to stay fifth in the table, and will look to continue to push the top four when they host Swansea on Saturday.

