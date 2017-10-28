Giuseppe Rossi Dreams of Move to Italian Giants After Recover From Injuries Struggles

Giuseppe Rossi's unlucky absence from the pitch due to continuous injuries seems about to end once and for all.

As the Italian striker recovers from the latest torn ACL, picked up last year during Celta Vigo's match against Eibar, he is already wondering what the future holds for him. And his biggest hope would be to return to Serie A.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "After the injury, I feel great, I’m training and waiting for a club. My desire is to come back to Italy, so we are trying to work on that front and we’ll see what comes out of it.”

His career chances in Italy could be boosted by Arek Milik's recent injury, which could make Rossi a fairly suitable alternative for Napoli.

"Naturally, I’d love to play for a side like Napoli, as they play some of the best football in Europe and I think my characteristics would fit well," he said.

His undoubted skills as a fast, effective striker would also be particularly useful in a team like Milan, who are looking to strengthen their attacking ranks.

Surgery went amazing! Let the #countdown to my return begin!!! Thank you all for the support #nevergiveup #teamdoctor #halacelta A post shared by GIUSEPPE ROSSI OFFICIAL (@beppe787) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

“Vincenzo Montella’s football is built for strikers and he has a very attacking approach," said Rossi. "The objective of football is to score goals and he knows that, being a former striker himself.

“I am also still thinking about the national team. Giampiero Ventura will know how to make the best choices for the attack. Ciro Immobile scores all the time and Lorenzo Insigne is very creative. I hope Andrea Belotti can recover in time for the World Cup play-offs with Sweden.”