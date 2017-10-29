Higuain Is the Second Player in Last 20 Years to Reach 100 Goals in Two of Europe's Top Five Leagues

October 29, 2017

Gonzalo Higuain has become only the second player in the last 20 years to have reached 100 goals in two of Europe's top five leagues, as revealed by Opta.

He joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic in an elite group of prolific forwards that have reached the landmark in different countries.

Higuain had previously struck 107 times for during his seven years in La Liga with Real Madrid, and now, after a brace for Juventus against AC Milan on Saturday, has a century of goals in Italy.

A large portion of those came while the Argentinian striker was at Napoli, but he has continued to score at an impressive rate since his €90m move to Turin.

Higuain has taken just five seasons in Italy to reach the landmark, a feat which matches that of Ibrahimovic.

The Swede scored 100 goals in both Serie A and Ligue 1 - 122 in the Italian top flight and 113 in France for Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri labelled Higuain 'extraordinary' after his impact at San Siro, but called for an improvement in the Champions League.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"Higuain is currently fit because he has worked a lot during the international break and he normally works with a lot of intensity during those sessions," he said, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"When it's like this, one feels better, runs more, smiles more. It's the same for people like me who don't practice sports anymore but if we feel fit, we are not overburdened, we feel lighter and we don't fall asleep. We smile more, we feel better and brighter.

"And the same goes for footballers. If one feels well, things become a lot easier. Especially because Gonzalo is a great player – he is technically very gifted, he is extraordinary.

"But he must not stop, he still needs to improve his condition, he needs to raise the bar especially in Europe."

