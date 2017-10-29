VIDEO: Watch Travis Benjamin Catch 24-Yard Dime From Philip Rivers

Travis Benjamin just had to make up for that embarrassing special-teams safety that he committed earlier. If he didn't, I don't think the team would have let him on the plane back to L.A. win or lose.

He absolutely torched Malcolm Butler on this neat sideline pass to put the Chargers within a score of the big bad Patriots.

Rivers against Brady with both defenses containing, this was a dual that fans wanted to see.

With Keenan Allen playing super quiet and Melvin Gordon also going away after his speed burst of an 87-yard touchdown early in the first, someone else needed to step up.

Well done, Benjamin. Way to make up for your mistakes.