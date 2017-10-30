Carson Wentz Threw His Way into the NFL Record Books This Week

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Carson Wentz continues to impress week in and week out. The second-year quarterback has lead the Eagles to an NFL-best 7-1 record through the first half of the season and is breaking records along the way.

After today's 33-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wentz hit another incredible milestone. He now has the most completions of any NFL quarterback through the first 24 games of their career. 

For those keeping track, Wentz has 540 completions through those 24 games. Pretty awesome stuff to say the least. 

The most impressive part about this stat is that Wentz is far from a dink and dunk kind of quarterback. He loves to fire the football down the field, and he has the weapons to do it. Alshon Jeffrey, Torrey Smith, Zach Ertz and an emerging Nelson Agholor have been a huge help in the passing game. Add in a solid ground attack led by LeGarrette Blount and the Eagles have a complete offense. 

While many might write this milestone off as a small achievement, this isn't going to be the first record Wentz breaks. With the way he's playing this year, even MVP honors aren't out of reach. 

The Eagles look like the clear Super Bowl favorites through the first half of the regular season and it has to do with the man under center. Carson Wentz is a special player. And with each passing week, it gets that much harder even for Eagles-haters to deny the fact.

