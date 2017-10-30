Chris Hughton Pleased With Brighton's Response to Early Set-Back in Draw Against Southampton

Brighton & Holve Albion manager Chris Hughton was pleased with his side's response to going behind early on at the Amex Stadium, as Glenn Murray's header in the second-half ensured the game ended in a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

A Steven Davis header in the opening stages gave the Saints the lead, before Murray's headed effort levelled the scores, a result which Hughton claims was a fair reflection of the game's proceedings.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Brighton boss told the club's website following the game: ”We deserved something out of the game and I was pleased with the response.





“When you concede a goal so early in the game, as we did away at Leicester, you usually come away with nothing.

"Southampton are a very good, technical side and when you’ve gone 1-0 down so early, you have to be grateful when you get back into the game.

“So I think the response was very good, we got stronger as the game went on and as the game opened up. We had chances to win it, but overall it was a fair result."

Hughton was also impressed with the contribution of Pascal Gross, who nothced his fifth assist of the campaign on Saturday, but admitted his side need to be more clinical in the final third if they are to go and win these types of games in the future.

He added: “He’s [Pascal Gross] somebody that works very hard and has wonderful statistics of creating chances and assisting goals, which he’s been doing all season.

“The most important thing is a good team performance against a good side. We had to defend well and break away, but perhaps we needed to show a bit more quality in the areas that can win you the game.

"We raised the tempo and it was not easy to do that, we got a little bit of joy in some stages and that gave us an incentive to push on. The crowd read that and got behind us, and if either team was going to win, it looked like being us.”