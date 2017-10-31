AC Milan Director Defends Club's Summer Business Despite Failure to Sign Dortmund Star

AC Milan's executive director Han Li has refuted claims that his side were disappointed with their summer transfer business, mainly due to failing to sign Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Hoever, Li has denied any reports of unrest over not signing the Gabon international, whilst claiming that both he and the management team were happy with their summer transfer business.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Li claimed in a statement on AC Milan's official website: "[The news of my] doubts on the Rossoneri transfer campaign and on my request of why Aubameryang was not signed are totally unfounded.





"Aubameyang is a great champion, but we, as AC Milan's ownership, have constantly shared this transfer campaign with our management and we don't have any doubt about the absolute value of the players we have chosen and they have our utmost confidence."





Li's comments come in direct response to an article in Italian newspaper Il Giorno, which suggested that he wasn’t pleased with the club's inability to land Aubameyang.

Since the takeover of Rossoneri Sport Investment in April of this year, Han Li oversaw a summer spending spree of over £150m for the services of players, including the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Despite their squad overhaul, Vincenzo Montella's side sit a disappointing eighth in Serie A and appear to be off the pace for their target of finishing in a Champions League position this season.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has enjoyed a happier start to this season, after a summer of unrest, already scoring ten goals for Borussia Dortmund, who sit second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.