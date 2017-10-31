AC Milan Director Defends Club's Summer Business Despite Failure to Sign Dortmund Star

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

AC Milan's executive director Han Li has refuted claims that his side were disappointed with their summer transfer business, mainly due to failing to sign Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.  

Hoever, Li has denied any reports of unrest over not signing the Gabon international, whilst claiming that both he and the management team were happy with their summer transfer business. 

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Li claimed in a statement on AC Milan's official website: "[The news of my] doubts on the Rossoneri transfer campaign and on my request of why Aubameryang was not signed are totally unfounded. 


"Aubameyang is a great champion, but we, as AC Milan's ownership, have constantly shared this transfer campaign with our management and we don't have any doubt about the absolute value of the players we have chosen and they have our utmost confidence." 


Li's comments come in direct response to an article in Italian newspaper Il Giorno, which suggested that he wasn’t pleased with the club's inability to land Aubameyang.

FBL-ITALY-CHINA-AC MILAN

Since the takeover of Rossoneri Sport Investment in April of this year, Han Li oversaw a summer spending spree of over £150m for the services of players, including the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Despite their squad overhaul, Vincenzo Montella's side sit a disappointing eighth in Serie A and appear to be off the pace for their target of finishing in a Champions League position this season. 

Meanwhile, Aubameyang has enjoyed a happier start to this season, after a summer of unrest, already scoring ten goals for Borussia Dortmund, who sit second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters