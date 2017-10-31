Roma Ace Radja Nainggolan Claims He Has No Regrets Over Choosing Not to Join Chelsea Last Summer

Roma midfield star Radja Nainggolan has claimed that he never had any intention of leaving the club to join Chelsea last summer, and that he has no regrets over his decision to stay with the Serie A side.

The Belgian international was hotly tipped to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but the Blues were unable to convince the player to make the switch to west London.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against the Premier League champions this evening, via ESPN, Nainggolan was quizzed on whether he wished he'd decided to join Antonio Conte's side, and responding by claiming:

"I made my choice and I've never even thought of being somewhere else. I'm focused here, as I always have been.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

"The question (of regretting not being a Chelsea player) makes no sense. Whether it's against Chelsea or any other big team, each player gets motivated for games like these."

The 29-year-old is widely regarded as the complete midfield package, boasting strong defensive skills, a powerful physique and the ability to pick out a key pass when required.





Nainggolan has been pivotal to Roma's strong start to the 2017/18 Serie A campaign, contributing a goal and two assists in eight appearances so far.

The Blues will head into Tuesday evening's crunch tie against Roma in buoyant mood, having won their last three competitive matches on the trot - with victories over Watford, Everton and Bournemouth.

With star player N'Golo Kanté also believed to be close to returning for the side too, Chelsea look set to reignite their season after suffering a minor wobble earlier in the month.