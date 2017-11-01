David Silva 'Praying Every Night' for Champions League Glory as He Aims for Decade at Man City

Manchester City's Spanish wizard David Silva has revealed that he wants to sign a new contract that will see his time at the Etihad reach the 10-year mark, with his heart still set on winning the Champions League with the club.

The 31-year-old moved to Manchester in 2010 for £25m, during the same summer he helped guide the Spanish national team to World Cup glory in South Africa.

The little magician has gone on to feature in 319 games for Manchester City across all competitions and ahead of the Citizens' Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday, Silva spoke about the possibility of committing his future to Pep Guardiola's side.





"We are still talking. I hope that I can sign soon because I want to be here to play for City for 10 years," Silva said in a pre-match press conference, as quoted by Goal.

"I pray every night to win the Champions League with City."

Silva last visited the Stadio San Paolo in 2011 with a Manchester City side managed by Roberto Mancini. Although Mario Balotelli was able to get his name on the scoresheet, a brace from Edinson Cavani confirmed that City would not progress from their Champions League group.

"I hope we can change that [feeling]," he said. "We feel very confident because everyone in the team always knows what to do on the pitch, we are really playing great football.

"We are creating lot of chances and scoring plenty of goals. I think this is the best City team I have played in."