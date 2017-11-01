David Silva 'Praying Every Night' for Champions League Glory as He Aims for Decade at Man City

By 90Min
November 01, 2017

Manchester City's Spanish wizard David Silva has revealed that he wants to sign a new contract that will see his time at the Etihad reach the 10-year mark, with his heart still set on winning the Champions League with the club.

The 31-year-old moved to Manchester in 2010 for £25m, during the same summer he helped guide the Spanish national team to World Cup glory in South Africa. 

The little magician has gone on to feature in 319 games for Manchester City across all competitions and ahead of the Citizens' Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday, Silva spoke about the possibility of committing his future to Pep Guardiola's side.


"We are still talking. I hope that I can sign soon because I want to be here to play for City for 10 years," Silva said in a pre-match press conference, as quoted by Goal

"I pray every night to win the Champions League with City."

Silva last visited the Stadio San Paolo in 2011 with a Manchester City side managed by Roberto Mancini. Although Mario Balotelli was able to get his name on the scoresheet, a brace from Edinson Cavani confirmed that City would not progress from their Champions League group.

"I hope we can change that [feeling]," he said. "We feel very confident because everyone in the team always knows what to do on the pitch, we are really playing great football.

"We are creating lot of chances and scoring plenty of goals. I think this is the best City team I have played in."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters