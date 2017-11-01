Liverpool's James Milner Admits He 'Didn't Enjoy' Playing Left-Back Last Season

James Milner is enjoying his football at Liverpool now that he is back playing in midfield once more.

The Liverpool Echo's James Pearce reports that Jurgen Klopp sat down with Liverpool's vice-captain at the start of the new campaign and told him that he was no longer required to put in a shift at left back, thanks to the returning form of Alberto Moreno and the Reds signing Andrew Robertson from Hull City in the summer. Klopp instead told Milner that he would be used as a central midfielder.

This news was music to the former Manchester City and Aston Villa man's ears.

Milner revealed: "Last season I was asked to do a job and I did that as well as I could. I said at the time I didn't enjoy playing left-back but the team always comes first and you do what's asked of you."

"At the start of the season the manager pulled me in and said he was looking at me more for the midfield which I was obviously delighted with. Then I didn't play too much after that."

The German had favoured a midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Gini Wijnaldum during the early weeks of the season but Milner produced an eye-catching display in Liverpool's 7-0 win in Slovenia against Maribor in the Champions League and this has earned him a start in the recent Premier League fixtures against Tottenham and Huddersfield.

The 31-year old said: "I've played the last three games. Hopefully I've staked a claim for that shirt. I've found myself enjoying my football again playing in midfield this season."

"I just want to get out there and contribute as much as I can to the side. Now I want to keep improving."

Milner was speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's Champions League tie with Maribor at Anfield tonight. The Reds' next Premier League game is away at West Ham on Saturday.