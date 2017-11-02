Jose Mourinho Says Man United vs. Chelsea 'Just One More Game'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played down this weekend's eagerly awaited clash against former club Chelsea.

By 90Min
November 02, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played down this weekend's eagerly awaited clash against former club and reigning Premier League champions Chelsea as being 'just one more game' in terms of the emotions involved.

It is, he says, of course a huge game in terms of the title race, though. Second place United sit four points above fourth place Chelsea ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and a win for either side will have significant implications for the gap between them.

"It's a big thing because it's a big match and because it's a big opponent," the boss said as he addressed the media (ManUtd.com).

"They are the champions and [it is big] because it's one of these matches between the top teams in the country," he added.

Ex-United captain Bryan Robson has suggested this week that Mourinho will take extra motivation because the game is against Chelsea and he will be desperate to beat them. But the Portuguese coach himself is determined to play down that side of it.

"From the emotional point of view, it's just one more game," he declared.

United were victorious against Chelsea the last time the club met, enjoying a 2-0 win at Old Trafford in April, a game that saw Ander Herrera five arguably his best performance in a United shirt to date after marking Eden Hazard out of the game and grabbing an assist and a goal.

United were on the receiving end of a 4-0 pummeling in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, though, while Chelsea also knocked Mourinho out of the FA Cup at the quarter final stage.

