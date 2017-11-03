Belgian Starlet Charly Musonda Set to Leave Chelsea in January Over Lack of Opportunities

Acadamy graduate Charly Musonda has told Chelsea he intends to leave the club in the January window, according to the Mirror.

Antonio Conte is said to be concerned at the decision and contests that Chelsea are desperately short of numbers and quality at Stamford Bridge. Despite this, the Belgian prodigy is seemingly decided, after growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of minutes provided by the Italian - making just four appearances this season, two being in the less-esteemed League Cup.

The relationship between Musonda and Conte could become increasingly strained as Chelsea seem somewhat reluctant to facilitate a move for the 21-year-old forward.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The pair already had an indifferent rapport, after the youngster took to Instagram to display his discontent at Chelsea regarding game time last month.

Over a black screen the post read: "You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should and what do you get back? Literally nothing... done."



"However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game."

Report Claims Arsenal Are Plotting Move for Disgruntled Chelsea Prospect Charly Musonda https://t.co/ThsYXB2sp5 — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) November 2, 2017

It's safe to assume things wont end on the best of terms between the Belgian and the Chelsea contingency when he does eventually get his move, especially if the forward swaps the Blue of West London for the Red of North London, with Arsenal reportedly interested.





However the recent ascension of 17-year-old winger Reiss Nelson through the Gunners own ranks, could put Arsene Wenger off trying to bring Musonda to the club.