Spurs' Champions League Hero Admits He Wasn't Entirely Happy With Real Madrid Performance

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has insisted he left Wembley Stadium following his side's emphatic 3-1 Champions League win over holders Real Madrid on Wednesday night not completely satisfied, despite notching a brace on a memorable night in north London.

The 21-year-old was able to capitalise on a somewhat lacklustre Los Blancos defence and grabbed Spurs' opening two goals, which were then added to by teammate Christian Eriksen midway through the second half before Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late consolation for the visitors.

However, even though the England international, whose double all-but secured the Lilywhites' first ever victory over the Spanish giants and helped book their place in the last 16, felt his night was somewhat incomplete by the fact he didn't secure the match ball.

'I'm disappointed I didn't get the hat-trick to be honest", Alli told Norwegian media outlet Viasport. "I had an easy chance at the end from a great ball in by Kieran.

"More importantly the team got the win today. I'm delighted to get the two goals, I was looking forward to getting back into the Champions League after my ban, it's a great result."

The former MK Dons academy graduate missed his sides opening three fixtures in the competition this season whilst serving a ban after picking up a red card during Tottenham's final Europa League game last term.

Without Alli it seemed Spurs had not struggled greatly in order to pick up the results needed, with two wins and one draw from their trio of first round clashes.

However, without a doubt the 21-year-old's presence took the north Londoners to the next level, and alongside the return of Harry Kane, Mauricio Pochettino's side looked a formidable force.





Tottenham will not look to secure top spot in their group with a trip to Borussia Dortmund and the visit of APOEL Nicosia the final hurdle before the turn of the year and their entry into the knockout portion of the Champions League.