Paul Ince Says Newcastle Will Get Relegated At the End of the Season

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince reckons Newcastle will drop back into the Championship at the end of the season.

The Magpies earned promotion from England's second tier at the end of last season, only spending one term there following their relegation the season prior.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite sitting in 11th spot in the Premier League table with 14 points after 11 games played, Ince has predicted that they will be heading straight back down.

Ince, along with Jermaine Jenas, Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage, named the teams he believes will relegate this season, picking Brighton and Crystal Palace alongside the Toon, ahead of their match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“I find it tough backing against Newcastle as their fans are brilliant, always supporting the team, but they’re almost impossible to predict," he said to the Express when giving his Premier League predictions for the weekend, backing the Cherries to win 2-1.

“They obviously were pipped by Burnley on Monday but have had some decent draws against Liverpool and Southampton.

“Bournemouth desperately need the win though – so they’ll be all-out in trying to get it."

As it turns out, Bournemouth won 1-0 to climb out of the drop zone. 

Regarding Newcastle, though, relegation does seem a bit too far-fetched at the moment.

