Arsenal Duo Offer Methods on How to Beat Man City Ahead of Daunting Trip to the Etihad

November 05, 2017

Arsenal duo Hector Bellerin and Alex Iwobi have been chatting to the club's official website about how the team can get a result at Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners face the unenviable task of trying to halt the current best team in England at the Etihad Stadium - the Citizens have won nine games out of 10 so far and have plundered a staggering 35 goals.

Pep Guardiola's men are sweeping aside all before them at the moment, and Bellerin and Iwobi are wary of the monster that lies in wait.

Bellerin said: "Hopefully we can replicate the defensive discipline we showed in that game, that solidarity and hopefully we can be a bit more efficient in front of goal and score the chances we get.

"It is going to be one of the biggest challenges of the season [against Man City], we are playing away as well so that is really hard for us.

"Most of the teams that have played against them have just defended, but we are not a team like that: we want to attack, we want to keep the ball, so hopefully that will be a different challenge for them and we can match them."

Iwobi echoed the Spaniard's sentiments, adding: "With the attacking players we have, we’ll always create chances and should be able to get a couple of goals, but we need to tighten up in defence, especially against a team like Man City."

Arsenal will be hoping to spoil the party by stealing all three points and recording their third win on the spin - City on the other hand are eyeing their ninth straight league victory to keep the pressure on Manchester United.

