Sacked in the Morning: Social Media Reacts to News of Slaven Bilic West Ham Dismissal

West Ham United chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan saw fit to pull the trigger on the subject of their managerial future on Monday morning and sack Slaven Bilic less than 48 hours after Saturday evening's humbling at the hands of Liverpool.

Bilic had been in charge for two-and-a-half years after replacing unpopular but effective former boss Sam Allardyce in 2015, but the Hammers' start to 2017/18 has been poor.

BREAKING NEWS: West Ham have cut the um-Bilic-al cord!



Slaven Bilic has been sacked as the Hammers manager. #WHUFC — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 6, 2017

The team dropped back into the relegation zone as a result of the Liverpool defeat, combined with other results, and are facing a serious fight against the drop based on current form.

9 - Only in their last relegation campaign of 2010-11 (7) have West Ham had fewer points after 11 PL games than their 9 this season. Gone. pic.twitter.com/cBH9xuTKog — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2017

Ex-Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss David Moyes is favourite to take over.

"What? Bilic has gone? Give me 5 minutes." pic.twitter.com/J31yvxXFJZ — Coral (@Coral) November 6, 2017

Moyes is in desperate need to restore a once strong reputation, but many are sceptical.

The best thing about West Ham sacking Bilic is that they genuinely believe this man can turn their season around for them.. pic.twitter.com/5mEPBqeNAC — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 6, 2017

He is a three-time former LMA Manager of the Year winner, to be fair. That's three actual wins, not exaggerated Joe Kinnear wins.

OFFICIAL: West Ham sack manager Slaven Bilic. ✅



"Give it Moyesy till the end of the season" 👀 pic.twitter.com/o1bwxJGBFz — SPORF (@Sporf) November 6, 2017

Even with only two wins from the first 11 games of the season, Bilic has overall still outperformed all of his West Ham predecessors in the Premier League era.

1.33 - Slaven Bilic had the best points-per-game ratio of any permanent West Ham manager in the @premierleague. Undeserved? pic.twitter.com/XmSDKFcPJ3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2017

Given the fact that he was a popular character, both as a manager and a player during an 18 month stint at Upton Park in the 1990s, fans have expressed gratitude for his service.

Thank You Slaven Bilic ⚒



Shame it had to end like this pic.twitter.com/hbBjjCf7tU — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) November 6, 2017

West Ham say a formal announcement as to Bilic's successor will be made in the 'coming days'.