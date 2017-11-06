Sacked in the Morning: Social Media Reacts to News of Slaven Bilic West Ham Dismissal

By 90Min
November 06, 2017

West Ham United chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan saw fit to pull the trigger on the subject of their managerial future on Monday morning and sack Slaven Bilic less than 48 hours after Saturday evening's humbling at the hands of Liverpool.

Bilic had been in charge for two-and-a-half years after replacing unpopular but effective former boss Sam Allardyce in 2015, but the Hammers' start to 2017/18 has been poor.

The team dropped back into the relegation zone as a result of the Liverpool defeat, combined with other results, and are facing a serious fight against the drop based on current form.

Ex-Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland boss David Moyes is favourite to take over.

Moyes is in desperate need to restore a once strong reputation, but many are sceptical.

He is a three-time former LMA Manager of the Year winner, to be fair. That's three actual wins, not exaggerated Joe Kinnear wins.

Even with only two wins from the first 11 games of the season, Bilic has overall still outperformed all of his West Ham predecessors in the Premier League era.

Given the fact that he was a popular character, both as a manager and a player during an 18 month stint at Upton Park in the 1990s, fans have expressed gratitude for his service.

West Ham say a formal announcement as to Bilic's successor will be made in the 'coming days'.

