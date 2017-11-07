Barcelona Looking to Swoop for 20-Year-Old Left Back Dubbed the 'New Marcelo"

By 90Min
November 07, 2017

Barcelona are reportedly in the market for a new left back, with young Corinthians defender Guilherme Arana on the Catalans' radar.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his performances this season in Brazil, which earned him a call up to represent Brazil at the U20 South American Championships in Ecuador.

With an explosive shot and an abundance of attacking prowess, he has been likened to Real Madrid left back Marcelo. However, a move to Europe will be essential for Arana if he is to reach the heights of his fellow countryman.

Miguel Schincariol/GettyImages

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also interested in the left back, so the Blaugrana will face stiff competition from their La Liga rivals if they are to move for the youngster.

A transfer is likely to happen should clubs make an approach due Corinthians struggling financially. His contract expires in December 2019, but the club would likely be looking to sell immediately to resolve their current financial issues.

With Jordi Alba and Lucas Digne both impressing this season however, Arana's arrival at Barcelona would certainly be one for the future. 

Other reports from Sport meanwhile have suggested that Barça boss Ernseto Valverde is only interested in signings that will directly influence his first team, with Guilherme's countryman Philippe Coutinho still a priority heading into the winter window.

