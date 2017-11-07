English Duo Give Andrea Pirlo Touching Tributes After Italy Legend Announces Retirement

Former England international duo Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have posted touching tributes to Italian footballing legend Andrea Pirlo, after the 28-year-old announced his retirement from the game at the start of the week.

Pirlo retires at 38 years old after a hugely successful career - picking up a World Cup winner's medal, six Serie A championships and two Champions League trophies. While the bulk of his success came whilst playing in Italy, he spent his final three years turning out for MLS side New York City FC, alongside English midfielder Frank Lampard.

A post shared by Frank Lampard (@franklampard) on Nov 6, 2017 at 10:45am PST

And in the wake of Pirlo's departure from the game, Lampard has now shared a brilliant picture of the two men - sitting in vests, sweaty and serious.





The caption reads: "As the Maestro retires, now is a good time to share one of my favourite moments of us together. All jokes aside, a CLASS player and a CLASS man. It was a pleasure to play with and against you @andreapirlo21. Good luck in whatever the future holds."

Meanwhile, Lampard's ex-England midfielder partner Steven Gerrard also posted a tribute to the Italian.

Gerrard crossed paths with Pirlo back in 2005 when the two faced off in the Champions League final; in which the former came off the victor when Liverpool beat AC Milan on penalties. However, Pirlo soon got his revenge on Gerrard when the two played in the same fixture only two years later - this time Pirlo taking home the Champions League trophy.

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

And with that experience behind him, Gerrard too has given the Italian a glittering tribute, saying: "Congratulations on a fantastic career @andreapirlo21. A world class player who made the game look easy. Thank you for all the special moments and good luck."