Sam Allardyce Reveals the Truth Behind Rumoured Everton Manager's Job Meeting

Sam Allardyce has revealed that rumours of a meeting over the vacant Everton manager's post are wide of the mark.

The ex-Crystal Palace and Sunderland gaffer spoke to Jim White on talkSPORT about speculation that he had held a face-to-face meeting with the club's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri over the Goodison Park role.

Reports on Monday had suggested that Allardyce had discussed taking up the reins of the Toffees, but he dismissed that speculation when quizzed by White on Tuesday morning.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Allardyce admitted: “No, I haven’t [spoken about the Everton job].

“I am sat at home about to go to St Andrews for a League Managers’ Association masterclass up there so I will be having a couple of days with one or two of my fellow managers.”

Everton fans saw Allardyce's odds on taking over in L4 slashed after the rumours emerged on social media, and plenty have been left underwhelmed by the potential appointment of the man dubbed 'Fireman Sam'.

Everton could appoint a cardboard cutout as manager and I would still go the game, people who wouldn't go under Big Sam are fuckin stupid — Daisy (@Daisy_1878) November 6, 2017

The 63-year-old's proud record of never being relegated from the Premier League is behind growing momentum behind his possible arrival at Everton, with many pundits and some supporters stating that he would be the right man to keep the Toffees up.

That was before Everton ended a run of eight matches without a win with a stunning 3-2 come from behind victory over Watford on Sunday - a result which hauled them out of the bottom three and into 15th place in the table.

Allardyce did go on to state that he would be open to being installed as the club's new gaffer if he was approached, but failed to elaborate on whether he would actually take up the offer.

He added: “It’s like everything else, if somebody comes calling, there’s the opportunity to speak.”

Everton were tentatively linked with the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel after Ronald Koeman was sacked on 23rd October.

Expectations have been tempered since then due to the club's poor form of late, with Allardyce, Burnley's Sean Dyche and Watford's Marco Silva thought to be the front runners alongside interim manager David Unsworth.

