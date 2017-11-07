Watford Sensation Richarlison in Hot Water With Premier League for Absurd Reason

Watford look to have been handed a neat bargain over the summer, with Brazilian acquisition Richarlison taking to the Premier League like a duck to water.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals and dished out two assists in 10 starts for the Hornets following a £13m transfer from Fluminense. And people are beginning to take notice.

Having taken part in Watford's 3-2 loss against Everton on the weekend, the Brazilian sensation found the back of the net with quite an exquisite strike. But he could get in a bit of trouble over it, as it appears that he wasn't handed the memo which covers the posting of Premier League content on social media platforms upon joining the club.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Obviously very proud of his goal, Richarlison has uploaded the beauty to Instagram in an act that directly contravenes Premier League regulations. And who could blame him? In reality, he should have some sort of right to footage of a goal he scored, right?

He isn't likely to face any real penalty, save having his treasured moment removed from his account, but he will be sure to receive the sternest of warnings when it's discovered by the right people.