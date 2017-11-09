Man City Plan to Reward Impressive Gabriel Jesus With Improved £100k-a-Week Deal

Gabriel Jesus is in line for an improved contract from Manchester City less than a year after the wonderkid joined the Premier League leaders.

Jesus moved to Manchester from former club Palmeiras last January, but City are planning to hand him a wage increase after his displays for the first team over the past 11 months.

The Daily Mail report that the striker will bag himself a deal worth £100,000-a-week - a £30,000-a-week increase on his current contract - as his agent and City's representatives try to reach a quick agreement.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Jesus is currently on international duty with Brazil, but his adviser Cristiano Simoes has flown into Manchester to hold talks with City's hierarchy whilst his client is out of the country.

The 20-year-old has taken to English top flight football with an ease that belies his tender years, and manager Pep Guardiola is keen to reward his young star for the manner of his performances.

Gabriel Jesus @premierleague record:



Appearances 20

Goals 14

Assists 5



Goal or assist every 65 mins (at time of goal) pic.twitter.com/8iGicEaZwG — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 5, 2017

Jesus has scored nine goals in 16 games so far this term, with his haul adding to the seven strikes he bagged in just 11 matches for the Citizens in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign.

Those numbers came in spite of the goalscorer suffering a metatarsal break just five games into his City career, and give a clear indication of just how talented Jesus is.

City are thought to be prioritising new deals for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho before Jesus as the two-time Premier League champions look to tie down the influential trio to new contracts.

Jesus' situation is not far behind, however, and it shouldn't be too long before the Sao Paulo-born footballer sees his £70,000-a-week salary receive a bump up to the supposed six figure sum.

