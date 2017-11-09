Surprise Stat Suggests Leicester Star Is Actually One of the Best Defensive Midfielders in the PL

Leicester City may not be setting the world alight this season - as they so famously did two years ago - but one player in their ranks is certainly lacking credit where credit is due.

The Foxes currently lie 12th in the Premier League table with a goal difference of zero, which is about as average a start as you could probably make.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Perhaps a reason why the Midlands club aren't any lower than they are, though, could be down to the defensive contributions of Nigeria star Wilfred Ndidi, who has been revealed to have made 61 tackles and interceptions combined, more than any other player in the division after 11 games - courtesy of WhoScored.com.

The 20-year-old joined the club back in January of this year for a fee of £17m from Belgian side Genk, and took the back end of last season to find his feet.

Wilfred Ndidi: Has made more tackles + interceptions combined (61) than any other Premier League player this season pic.twitter.com/iFBN2tPFEP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 7, 2017

The youngster has shown glimpses of his potential during his time in England, but this stat may ensure people keep a closer eye on him going forward.

Ndidi has played every minute of every game in the Premier League so far and tabled his first assist of the season at the weekend against Stoke.

Leicester of course have previous signing tough tackling workhorse midfielders - they famously signed one of the best bargains in history in N'Golo Kante from Caen for £5.6m in 2015.

