What is it about soccer that produces the most mind-boggling gaffes? This one from the Women’s Champions League matchup between Barcelona and Lithuanian club Gintra Universitetas is as bad as you’ll ever see.

The Barca goalkeeper whiffing on the clearance attempt is just your average poor play, but the THREE Gintra attackers failing to put the ball in a wide-open goal is pure art. Here’s how the official UEFA play-by-play described it.

You can say that again.

The final score was 6–0 in favor of Barcelona, so this seems like a perfect encapsulation of Gintra’s evening.

