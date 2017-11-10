Roberto Mancini's Ridiculous Wage Demands Cost Him Premier League Return With West Ham

West Ham are back in business - or at least they're supposed to be after recently replacing Slaven Bilic with David Moyes.

The Scot will have some extra time to put things in place, with the international break in full swing, so fans will have to wait to see just how much of an impact their new boss will have on the squad.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

According to The Sun, though, former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini was considered as a replacement for Bilic as well, but the club backed off after being told his wage demands.

The Italian manager won the Premier League title with City five years ago, and has since had stints at Galatasaray and Inter. He is now in charge at Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg, but is said to be longing for a return to the Premier League.

The only problem, however, is the need for a club to pay his ridiculously high wage demands.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mancini wants a yearly salary of £15m, per the report, a figure which would put him below only Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho on the managerial earners list, and obviously above the likes of Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp.

As if that weren't enough, The Sun claim that the former City gaffer also requested "ten private jet flights to Italy AND 52 business class flights back home each season."





Of course the Hammers weren't willing to pay anything close to that amount. And it's unlikely any other Premier League club will accede to such demands, whether or not they're able to pay.

If the story is to be believed, Mancini will have to lower his demands considerably if he really wants to return to the English top flight.