Spurs Set for Massive Injury Boost Ahead of Derby as Key Player Seen Training With National Side

Jan Vertonghen is without a doubt one of Tottenham Hotspur's key players that has taken control of the backline in the last couple of seasons.

So when the big Belgian caught a heel injury before the international break, many fans were concerned with whether the 30-year-old would be able to play in against Arsenal in two weeks' time.

Belgian Journalist Kristof Terreur reported from the national team's camp on Sunday, giving hopes to fans as he reported the Vertoghen was training fully with the Belgium squad.

Eden Hazard training individually today: still recovering from a few kicks he got against Mexico. Jan Vertonghen (heel) is back in training. #cfc #thfc pic.twitter.com/2akXJi8ne8 — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) November 12, 2017

Terreur reported on both Eden Hazard's and Vertoghen's fitness on the day, saying: "Eden Hazard training individually today: still recovering from a few kicks he got against Mexico. Jan Vertonghen (heel) is back in training."

Vertonghen missed the match against against Mexico this week, but Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is hoping that he will be fit to play against Japan on Tuesday.

Pochettino will be hoping his main man will be fit for the North London derby as his centre back pairing Toby Alderweireld is still out from injury after their 3-1 victory against Real Madrid at Wembley in the Champions league.