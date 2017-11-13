Manchester United Star Ander Herrera Eyes Old Trafford Stay Despite La Liga Interest

By 90Min
November 13, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is keen to stay at the club for the foreseeable future, despite reported interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old is yet to sign a long-term deal with the Red Devils, with reports in Spain suggesting both Barca and Atleti have been alerted and are monitoring the situation closely. 


Even though a longer-term offer is yet to be tabled, the north west club have activated the player's one-year extension which resided in his current agreement - seeing the Spaniard now committed to the club until 2019. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to ESPN, it is now expected that an agreement between Manchester United and Herrera, who is settled in England with his girlfriend and young daughter, will be agreed in the near future, spelling an end to any potential interest from any other European superpower.


The Bilbao-born midfielder joined United in the summer of 2014 for around £32m and has since proved instrumental in his side's successes - being voted the club's Player of the Year last season, as well as picking up man of the match during the Europa League final. 

However, following the arrival of former Chelsea guardian Nemanja Matic in the most recent transfer window, the Spain international's minutes on the field took a drastic nose dive. 

However, due to the injury to club record signing Paul Pogba earlier this term, the 28-year-old has been able to collate eight starts in the Red Devils' last 11 outings in all competitions. 

Herrera is just one of five players who have 12-month extension built into their current deals at Old Trafford, with Juan Mata, Daley Blind, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw also all possessing the clause in their respective contracts. 

It is expected that the remaining four's stay will also be extended, despite Shaw in particular coming under high levels of scrutiny from boss Jose Mourinho. 

