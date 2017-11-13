Mats Hummels 'Torn' Over Nagelsmann With Managerial Prodigy Is Just Two Years Older Than Him

Bayern Munich centre-back Mats Hummels has said that he is still in two minds over the possibility of 30-year-old Julian Nagelsmann being appointed as manager of the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old defender told Bild (via Goal) that it is possible that the current TSG Hoffenheim manager could succeed at the Allianz Arena. However, the two-year age gap is something that the former Borussia Dortmund defender is struggling to overlook.

‘’Julian Nagelsmann = Mini Mourinho’’

You don’t understand how much the above statement infuriates me. Julian Nagelsmann tactical approach to football matches (big or small) is infact the complete polar opposite in the way Jose Mourinho sets his team out. Ditch this please pic.twitter.com/mKEmHHoF9h — Shaz (@MysticMO11) November 12, 2017

"I'm torn because he is just two years older than me. But I do not think it's impossible," Hummels said.





"The trend is currently towards tactical foxes who play four or five systems, but if you now see Jupp Heynckes, who simply demands and wants to see just this one thing - it can work that way.





"There are different approaches. I'm definitely a fan of giving a German-speaking team a German-speaking coach."

Hummels also opened up about Bayern's current manager Jupp Heynckes' secret to success, the 72-year-old taking charge of the club for the fourth time following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti in Bavaria.





"Discipline. The clear structure is good for the boys, and he's definitely brought in a new team spirit," the German international added.





"He has also said to me things very directly, what he demands, what he expects of me."