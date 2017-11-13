Rafa Benitez Set to Receive £100m Transfer Kitty to Chase Trio of English Stars

Newcastle United's potential new owners could be set to lay down a marker of intent during the January transfer window, with moves for Everton's Ross Barkley, Manchester United's Luke Shaw and West Ham United's Andy Carroll all being prepared, according to the Daily Star.

The report suggests that Amanda Staveley's company, PCP Capital Partners, are within days of completing a take over of the Magpies, bringing an end to the decade-long ownership of Mike Ashley.

It has been revealed that the businesswoman, who has been at the forefront of several high-profile takeovers in the past, is keen to get her feet under the table before the turn of the year to allow boss Rafa Benitez the time to line up winter targets.

It appears the new owners are prepared to back the Spaniard, with the names Barkley, Shaw and Carroll all reportedly mentioned in a meeting that took place in London last month.

The Everton midfielder is currently seeing out the remainder of his contract with the Toffees, with the England international free to leave in the summer should no agreement be made before then.

The 23-year-old fell out of favour under former boss Ronald Koeman, and the stand-off halted negotiations between both parties, however with new guidance imminent at Goodison Park, this may well quash Staveley's plans.

Newcastle are also on the lookout for a defender in January, with Manchester United benchwarmer Shaw their priority target.

The 22-year-old has made little impact since joining the Red Devils for around £33m in 2014, but boss Jose Mourinho has insisted he would prefer to retain the young English talent despite heavily criticising him in the past.

However, maybe most importantly, the Magpies are crying out for a striker who is able to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

Carroll was reportedly another player discussed in London, with his future potentially in doubt following the appointment of new Hammers boss David Moyes.

The 28-year-old has struggled to ever find similar form to that of his five-year senior spell at St James' Park - which came to an end in 2011, and could well see a return back to the north east as a way to kickstart his career once again.

It is expected that Bentiez will be given a £100m war chest in order to capture his elected targets in January, and the addition of any of the three above would certainly improve the Magpies drastically.