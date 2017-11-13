Tottenham Midfielder Mousa Dembele 'Feeling Good' Ahead of North London Derby

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has revealed he is "feeling good" ahead of next weekend's North London derby.

The Belgian international has made a full recovery after a layoff with a foot injury that prevented him from starting a Premier League game over the last two months.

And he has insisted that he is ready and fully fit ahead of the hugely significant trip to the Emirates.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"My injury is much better," Dembele told Sky Sports. "I played 45 minutes in the last game (against Crystal Palace) so it is good. Of course, I want to be playing for the team and adding my value but right now I am very optimistic and feel good.

"For us every game is important but we know there is some extra vibe the for this kind of game (v Arsenal), it's very important for us.

"Also, like the fans, we have the same goal, we want to achieve something as a club and any team that we play we want to beat, we want to win. That is the same with this game, we are aware of the importance of this derby."

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Tottenham are third in the Premier League standings, eight points behind imperious league leaders Manchester City.

But Dembele has credited coach Mauricio Pochettino with the considerable progress made by the team so far this season.

"We work with him every day and you can see the way we play, how fit we are, how positive we try to play," he added.

"From the outside, you can see the mentality of the team and this is the vibe that we get every day from the coach."