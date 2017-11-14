Barca Legend Explains Why Top Target Coutinho Would 'Perfectly Suit' Catalan Giants

Philippe Coutinho's style of play would 'perfectly suit' Barcelona's mantra of tiki taka football if the Liverpool star joined La Liga's current leaders.

That is according to Ronaldinho, who told Sky Sports that he would be extremely pleased to see his Brazilian compatriot move to Nou Camp.

Coutinho is still on La Blaugrana's radar, despite the Catalan giant seeing four bids rejected for his services by Liverpool, and paper talk has suggested a £135m January transfer could be in the offing for the playmaker instead.

ORLANDO SIERRA/GettyImages

Ronaldinho, who was in London as an ambassador for the 'Football for Peace' initiative, was asked about Coutinho potentially heading to north east Spain and the former world-class forward was full of praise for the possible switch.

He said: "I would be very happy to see such a talented player wear the shirt I wore for so many years.

"I believe the way he plays will perfectly suit Barcelona and would be delighted to see a player of such quality wear the shirt.

🗞️ Barcelona and Liverpool will meet at the end of this month in hopes that Barcelona will sign Coutinho #fcblive pic.twitter.com/aQwxQYcNMV — FC Barcelona Fl (@FCBarcelonaFl) November 14, 2017

"I like the way Coutinho plays and the type of football he brings. Those types of qualities will hopefully help Brazil win the next World Cup."

Reports in the media have alleged that Coutinho's advisor Kia Joorabchian held talks with Barcelona representatives earlier in November about a deal that would see the ex-Inter Milan man join them.

Coutinho has continued to keep his head down and work hard for the Liverpool cause in spite of the speculation over his future, but the January window could be a long an arduous one for Reds fans if Barca reignite their interest in his talents.

TITE believes that Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is in a condition that allows him to operate in Brazil's lineup against England, without restrictions. pic.twitter.com/ejVm42z5io — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) November 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho also expressed his desire to see England's emerging talented crop of players compete at a high level at next summer's World Cup.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate and his men entertain Ronaldinho's home nation at Wembley on Tuesday, and the Barcelona legend admitted that the future of England's senior squad would be bright if their potential was turned into talent.

He added: "I follow them closely and you can see a lot of young players coming into the team. Even though they're not very well known right now, they've got talent and will only get better.

"This England team won't be about individuals but about the strength of the group. I think they'll have a good World Cup."