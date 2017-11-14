Brighton Stopper Tim Krul Eyeing Return to Premier League Action After Leaving Newcastle

By 90Min
November 14, 2017

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Tim Krul says he believes he made the right decision in leaving Tyneside, as the Dutchman eyes a return to Premier League action.

Speaking in The Argus, the 29-year-old Dutchman states he is happy with his new life on the south coast, as he looks to force his way into Seagulls' boss Chris Hughton's plans at the AMEX Stadium. 

Krul said: “From what I’ve seen so far, 100 per cent. The facilities, the set up, the people, I could not have made a better decision, not only because it is six degrees warmer!

“I’m working hard every day to push Mat Ryan and Niki (Maenpaa) as well. He’s done great so far and we’re picking up points, that’s what it’s all about."

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton - Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton - Premier League

Despite reservations over Australian international keeper Mat Ryan, Brighton boss Hughton has kept faith with the 25-year-old, with his performances having improved of late, keeping two clean sheets in the last three league outings, with Krul forced to wait for his chance.


Krul, after coming through the youth ranks with Dutch side ADO Den Haag, made the move to the North-East in 2005 for his final year of development, before signing professional terms with the Toon the following season. 

Spending seven full seasons with Newcastle between 2009 and 2016, the Dutch international made eight appearances for Oranje and 160 for his club. He became a cult figure on Tyneside and was renowned for his penalty-stopping abilities.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Having sustained a cruciate knee injury on international duty, he struggled to break back into the team ahead of Karl Darlow and spent two years on loan with Ajax and AZ back in his native land. Krul then made the move to East Sussex this past summer.

Having yet to play his first competitive game for this new employers, the stopper is nonetheless keen to make his mark, and whilst not wishing injury on his club-mates is realistic that is his best way back in. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"If the gaffer needs us or Mat got injured, I need to be ready and literally it can happen any second", the Dutchman said.

"If you look at other clubs, Ben Foster got injured (for West Brom), the No.2 got injured, it’s around the corner.

"It’s a different position for myself, because I’m used to playing week in, week out, but I feel fit, I feel great and I feel I’m getting better every day again."

