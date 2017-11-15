Crystal Palace Star Ruben Loftus-Cheek Suffers Injury Blow as He Is Forced Off in Brazil Stalemate

By 90Min
November 15, 2017

Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a blow as he was forced off during England's 0-0 draw with Brazil at Wembley, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Loftus-Cheek left the field on 36 minutes with a back injury after he clashed with Neymar, after the 21-year old made his debut in Friday's draw with world champions Germany and was widely regarded as one of England's better performers. 

He would have been eager to impress manager Gareth Southgate, who named an experimental lineup for the fixture against Brazil. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Dominic Solanke both made their debuts, while there was another appearance off the bench for Tammy Abraham, who won his first cap against Germany. 

The news will also be a blow to the former England manager Roy Hodgson. Loftus-Cheek is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea and if he can carry his England form for his club, he could be crucial to the Eagles' survival bid. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Palace have three crucial Premier League fixtures coming up, kicking off with managerless Everton visiting Selhurst Park on Saturday. That is followed by a home game against Stoke City before an away trip to their bitter rivals Brighton in what will be the first meeting in the top flight between the two sides since 1981. 

Following the final whistle, Southgate was quick to allay fears of Crystal Palace supporters by providing an update on Loftus-Cheek. He said: "It is a back problem but it should settle down very quickly." 

That is certainly something Palace fans will want to hear as the club continues it's battle to stay in the Premier League. 

