Denmark Star Christian Eriksen Credits Dennis Bergkamp With Developing His Creative Abilities

Tottenham and Denmark winger Christian Eriksen - the talismanic playmaker whose incredible hat-trick inspired the Danes to a colossal 5-1 victory over Ireland in the World Cup Play-Off Qualifiers - has revealed that Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp helped him during his early days as a footballer.

Eriksen has emerged as one of Tottenham's most valuable and dangerous attacking options since his move from Ajax in 2013, and it is there where the Dane came into contact with Bergkamp.

Irish broadcaster RTE quotes Eriksen as telling Sky Sports: "In my first year at Ajax we had some sessions with Dennis Bergkamp and Wim Jonk.





"We did this passing drill with a striker from the team. We worked on certain movements, learning how to measure runs and then passing the ball to exactly the right place at exactly the right moment."

Going into further detail about Bergkamp's presence in these sessions, Eriksen revealed: "Even then, you could always see Dennis' charisma and confidence on the ball. He always knew how to take his first touch and where the ball needed to end up afterwards.

"I learned a lot from watching him and working with him. It helped me when I made it through to the first team."