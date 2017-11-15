Harry Redknapp Claims Injury-Troubled Ex-Spurs Star Could Be Difference Maker for PL Chasers

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur coach Harry Redknapp believes a fit and firing Gareth Bale could be the difference in helping to fire any top six team to the Premier League title.

Bale sealed a record-breaking move to Real Madrid from Redknapp's Spurs in 2013 and helped the Galacticos to their tenth Champions League, as well as winning the Copa del Rey, in his first season.

However, the Welshman has been plagued with injuries for most of his career in the Spanish capital and speculation reigns over his future.

Despite his injury woes and his heavy wage packet, Redknapp told talkSPORT all the big hitters in the Premier League should jump at the chance to sign the forward.

"He can make the difference. He could win the title for you. Keeping him fit is the problem at the moment," the former Jordan and Birmingham City manager said.

"He suddenly seems to pick up injuries galore," Redknapp added. "But if he's fit and playing, he can be the difference between finishing third, fourth or fifth and winning it."

Bale has featured in just five of Real Madrid's eleven La Liga games this season, as Los Blancos sit eight points off leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona.





Redknapp's old team Spurs also find themselves eight points adrift of a Catalan in Pep Guardiola and his resilient Manchester City team.





The 28-year-old missed the recent clash between his former and current club at Wembley a fortnight ago, where Spurs eventually ran out as comfortable winners to top the group.