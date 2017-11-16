Philippe Coutinho Reveals How Liverpool Spell Has Made Him a 'Stronger & More Confident' Player

Philippe Coutinho has revealed how his five-year career at Liverpool has helped him to become a 'stronger' footballer in every sense of the word.

The Reds playmaker spoke to Goal about his time at Anfield as his five-year anniversary at the club loomed large, and he admitted that moving to Liverpool from Inter Milan has been a worthwhile venture.

Coutinho, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona, was asked about the initial bedding in period on Merseyside following his move from Italy, and he explained what parts of English life he had to get used to from the off.

“I have grown immensely since I’ve been here. Not only as a player, but also as a person.”



Philippe Coutinho on his evolution at #LFC https://t.co/k3k7PNAy1B pic.twitter.com/IaU0YfR2df — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 16, 2017

He remarked: “I have become stronger here in every way. When I first came to England, there was so much to adapt to and learn. It was a completely different experience for me, but also a challenging, exciting one.

“Every year, I’ve felt like I’ve taken more on and become better, more complete and mentally prepared - not only with football but life in general.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“I have never wanted to settle, because I know that improvement is something that doesn’t stop. There are always new things you can pick up and many ways to develop. I’m happy with how much I’ve grown, but I’m not finished yet.”

Reports have not gone away about La Blaugrana returning in January with a supposed £135m offer for Coutinho's services after the current La Liga leaders saw four bids rejected for him in the summer.

Philippe Coutinho gets the seal of approval from a Barcelona and Brazil legend. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/IydihvbZQn — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 14, 2017

It is thought that Coutinho's match-winning qualities are behind Barca's growing interest in his signature, but the Brazil international went on to add that he had added more to his game during his Liverpool spell than just scoring and creating goals.

He added: “When I arrived, I had only been seen or thought of as a playmaker, but I’ve had the opportunity to work with top professionals, real quality players, and under good managers, which has helped me understand the responsibilities of different positions and what each one requires.

“I am used to and confident now in many areas of the pitch and it has made me more rounded - I don’t just attack better, I defend better too.”