Liverpool Tipped to Make Fresh Approach for Top Southampton Defender Virgil van Dijk

By 90Min
November 17, 2017

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have been tipped to make a fresh approach for Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, possibly as soon as January, in a bid to solve their troublesome defensive woes once and for all.

The Reds were very keen to sign Van Dijk last summer and appeared confident that a £60m deal would be completed. However, after accusations of 'tapping up' by Southampton, the club publicly apologised and formally withdrew their interest.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Despite pulling out, Liverpool have never truly been out of the race and have never been too far away when the issue of Van Dijk's future has been raised.

In the latest update on the saga, the Daily Mirror claims that Klopp has 'been given the green light to make a new bid' for the Netherlands international. It remains to be seen how much the club would be willing to pay, but it is hinted that things could start up again in January.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino almost appeared resigned to losing Van Dijk sooner or later when asked about the former Celtic star this week.

"I don't know. I can't control the market," he said.

"You never know, because when we talk about money everybody has got a price. The budget is to sign players and the biggest teams have got money to try to sign players."

Only five teams in the entire Premier League have conceded fewer goals than the 17 that Liverpool have leaked in just 11 games so far this season. Even relegation threatened Swansea have picked the ball out of their net less often and it continues to harm the Reds.

