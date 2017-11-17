Lyon President Insists Arsenal Target Nabil Fekir Is Happy at the Club as Transfer Rumours Swirl

Olympique Lyonnais are confident that captain Nabil Fekir will remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

Fekir has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, scoring eleven goals in as many Ligue 1 games whilst also impressing in the Europa League.

Recent reports have claimed that Arsenal are on the verge of signing the 24-year-old in a £60m deal in January, reuniting him with former teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners were also linked with Fekir during his 2014/15 breakout season, before a catastrophic knee injury derailed any potential plans of a transfer and development.

When asked by SFR Sport if Fekir would remain at his hometown club beyond January, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was adamant he would he stay put.

"Of course, and nothing says he will leave at the end of the season. He's under contract, he's happy in Lyon," Aulas said.

"He's enjoying a period of success football-wise, but also in terms of management as he's captain of an Olympique Lyonnais [team] that has been able to get itself back on track."

Despite putting in a good shift after recovering from his horror injury, Fekir could not guide Lyon beyond their top four spot, with the club finishing well adrift of Nice, PSG and Monaco.

Asked if Fekir could remain at the seven-time Ligue 1 champions, Aulas optimistically said: "Of course, he has a very good chance of being [at] Lyonnais. He is a symbol.

"In between times, there will be the World Cup. If France is in the final - which I hope for - and Nabil scores the goal that makes France world champions," Aulas added. "Of course, he will get offers. But that said, we're going to do everything for Nabil to stay, and I think he wants to stay."