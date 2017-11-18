Juventus Targeting Son of Legendary Former Player After Scouting Mission

By 90Min
November 18, 2017

Juventus are keeping a close eye on the teenage son of beloved former player and outstanding defender Lilian Thuram. 

Khéphren Thuram was only three months old when his father joined the Turin side in 2001 from Parma together with Gianluigi Buffon and Pavel Nedved, in the same year as Zinedine Zidane's departure. 

He left five years later, after Juventus' troubled Calciopoli scandal, to join Barcelona, but he is still lovingly remembered, in Turin, as a great player. 

Clearly, the apple never falls far from the tree: the Thuram family now has three talented youngsters who play for major French clubs like, for example, Guingamp and Le Havre. 

Teenage Khephren plays in the Under-19 youth team of Ligue 1 winners Monaco, where he's showing impressive skills as a midfielder, earned a spot in the France U17 squad and debuted in the club's Youth League. 

Corriere dello Sport claims that Juventus scouts have often watched him play in the past few months with an intention to sign him once he's mature enough. 

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri are equally targeting Turkish forward Cenk Tosun, a 26-year-old who plays for Besiktas and could represent a perfect substitute to club's strikers Higuain and Mandzukic. 

Tosun has scored four goals in four Champions League games and is equally prolific in the Turkish league and, according to ESPN (via Tuttosport), Juventus and several other European clubs aim to sign him soon. 

He is property of Besiktas until 2019 and, in case he chose not to renew his contract, he could be signed for a very good price. 

