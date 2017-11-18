Middlesbrough Boss Garry Monk Reveals Major Reason Behind Controversial Leeds Departure in May

Garry Monk has lifted the lid on his acrimonious Leeds departure as he prepares to face his former club for the first time.

The Middlesbrough boss takes the Teesiders to Elland Road in his first visit to the sleeping giants for the first time since he resigned in May, and Monk will be in for a hostile atmosphere given how he left six months ago.

Speaking to the Times, however, Monk revealed the truth behind him leaving the Whites and stated that it was all to do with a lack of job security after the club were bought out by new owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

He explained: “I felt we had done more than enough to prove ourselves, to earn something more secure and long term.

“But there was never any real intention to offer me a long-term contract. I also realised then that the club had already been working on signings and pre-season plans and I was kept completely out of the loop. The owner was making changes and taking decisions without consulting me at all.”

Monk revealed that talks were held over extending his stay at the club on 22nd May but, after only being offered a three-year deal with the option for the club to terminate it after 12 months - "That’s exactly the same as a one-year deal. It wasn’t right. That wasn’t fair on myself, our staff and our families" - Monk walked out to the shock of Leeds fans.

great article, but for me I never got the feeling he wanted to stay that much, and he's hardly setting world on fire up at boro — Ryan (@CheekyGit93) November 18, 2017

The 38-year-old, who has led Boro to fifth in the Championship table after 16 games, went on to state that he had no negative emotions surrounding Leeds and revealed that his time in Yorkshire had been an "amazing" experience for him to grow from.

He added: “I’ve still got friends there and my relationship with the Leeds fans was amazing. I knew Leeds were a big club but only when I was in there did I realise how huge they are.

"Leeds fans are everywhere here and around the world. I still speak to a lot of Leeds fans I bump into, and 99 per cent have been brilliant. Whatever is said to me in the match, I felt proud of the job we did there.

"The biggest pride is that people were talking about Leeds for the football. For years they hadn’t been talking about that. But it is difficult because there is a perception of why I left which isn’t the truth at all.”