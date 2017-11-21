Barcelona President Hints New Arrivals in January Would Be Welcome if Deals Can Be Done

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that chances of welcoming new players in January are not out of the picture.

The Blaugrana have been enjoying a sparkling form since September. They now sit top of La Liga, ten points ahead of Real Madrid, while also leading their Champions League group.

However, Bartomeu has stated that new reinforcements this winter would always help the cause, in quotes that are not likely to calm the nerves of any Liverpool fans.

The Catalan giants have never hidden their interests in Philippe Coutinho, and have been rumoured to be lining up a new bid in the winter window.





However, president Bartomeu hasn't made any promises and insists he is happy with the current squad.

"We are happy with the squad that we have but if things can be done to improve then they will be done, because we always aspire to more," Bartomeu said at the Catalan Football Gala (via Marca).

🏆 Una #GalaEstrelles de la @FCF_CAT en la que @SergiRoberto10 ha recogido el premio de mejor jugador de la temporada pasada https://t.co/YGDliQubkh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 20, 2017

"There is a lot of the season left. Next up is an important Champions League match and we have to think that we only have four points over Valencia.

"We always have to be optimistic, but we are only at the end of November and the road ahead is long."

Bartomeu attended an event on Monday organised to honour Sergi Roberto, who received the Catalan Footballer of the Year award and the midfielder's future at the club was one of the topics discussed.

"I have no doubt that Sergi will continue with us," Bartomeu added. "He is one of our most relatable players, like [Andres] Iniesta, who came through La Masia."