Barcelona President Hints New Arrivals in January Would Be Welcome if Deals Can Be Done

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that chances of welcoming new players in January are not out of the picture.

The Blaugrana have been enjoying a sparkling form since September. They now sit top of La Liga, ten points ahead of Real Madrid, while also leading their Champions League group. 

However, Bartomeu has stated that new reinforcements this winter would always help the cause, in quotes that are not likely to calm the nerves of any Liverpool fans.

The Catalan giants have never hidden their interests in Philippe Coutinho, and have been rumoured to be lining up a new bid in the winter window.


However, president Bartomeu hasn't made any promises and insists he is happy with the current squad.

"We are happy with the squad that we have but if things can be done to improve then they will be done, because we always aspire to more," Bartomeu said at the Catalan Football Gala (via Marca).

"There is a lot of the season left. Next up is an important Champions League match and we have to think that we only have four points over Valencia.

"We always have to be optimistic, but we are only at the end of November and the road ahead is long."

Bartomeu attended an event on Monday organised to honour Sergi Roberto, who received the Catalan Footballer of the Year award and the midfielder's future at the club was one of the topics discussed. 

"I have no doubt that Sergi will continue with us," Bartomeu added. "He is one of our most relatable players, like [Andres] Iniesta, who came through La Masia."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters