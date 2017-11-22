How to Watch Gremio vs Lanus: Copa Libertadores Final First Leg Live Stream, TV Info

How to watch the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Gremio and Lanus on November 22.

By Avi Creditor
November 22, 2017

The Copa Libertadores final kicks off in Brazil on Wednesday, with Gremio hosting Argentina's Lanus in the first leg. 

Gremio is a two-time winner of the competition, claiming South America's most prestigious club trophy in 1983 and 1995 and finishing as runner-up in 1984 and 2007. Lanus, meanwhile, is on the final stage for the first time, outlasting fellow Argentine power River Plate in the semifinal on a 4-3 aggregate to advance.

Both teams feature largely domestic-based players, though Gremio boasts Paraguayan international Lucas Barrios and Ecuadorian international Michael Arroyo in its ranks. 

Lanus will host the second leg on Wednesday, Nov. 29, when the champion will be crowned.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes.

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.

