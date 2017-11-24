Everton Caretaker Boss Unsworth Says Toffees Lacked 'Pride and Effort' After Heavy Atalanta Defeat

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Everton interim manager David Unsworth had little to say for himself on Thursday night, after his team suffered one of the most disastrous defeats of the season to Serie A side Atalanta, who humiliated the Toffees at Goodison Park in a 5-1 Europa League win.


Bryan Cristante and Andreas Cornelius - who scored a double each - together with Robin Gonsens overshadowed Sandro Ramirez's consolation goal and annihilated Everton.

The Toffees went on the pitch already knowing that they no longer had any chance to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, but tried to salvage some pride in front of the home support. 

However, despite Everton's few and rare attempts to score, the guests were largely superior and eased past them with little effort. 

Looking gloomier than ever, the Toffees' boss Unsworth did little to justify his men's defeat: "I asked the players to make it difficult for me to keep them out of the team on Sunday. They probably made it very easy."

Atalanta scored three goals in the final ten minutes of the game, which former defender Unsworth deemed 'unacceptable'.

"We can't concede the way we have done in the last ten minutes. It's unacceptable. The teams that are scoring against us are not having to work that hard," he said.

Unsworth chose to feature nine different players to the lineup who started last weekend's draw to Crystal Palace. 

"Those players who have been moaning... they asked for opportunities in the first-team and have been given it tonight," he added.

"I'd love to think every single player is hurting the way I am at the moment. If they aren't, they shouldn't be here."

The club is already on the lookout for a new manager as Unsworth took over after Ronald Koeman's sacking about one month ago and the interim boss remains hopeful of earning a the full-time job, despite Thursday night's showing.

"I stand firm and repeat that I give my all for this club. Other people will make the decision on who is the manager," he added.

