Moyes 'Hammered' Andy Carroll Behind Closed Doors After Watford Defeat But Defends Striker in Public

New West Ham United manager David Moyes reportedly gave £15m striker Andy Carroll a dressing down after last weekend's defeat against Watford as the Scot looks to make an impact on the squad after taking control from Slaven Bilic earlier this month.

According to the Daily Mirror, Moyes made Carroll fully aware that his performance in the 2-1 defeat, which lasted on 65 minutes after being substituted early, was well below par.

It is hinted that the ex-Manchester United and Everton boss wanted to see much more from Carroll in terms of his energy and involvement in the game. As such, he let him know afterwards in an exchange the newspaper claims 'stunned' those who witnessed it.

Carroll was perhaps fortunate not to be sent off just six seconds into the game at Vicarage Road after a dangerous elbow caught Watford defender Marvin Zegelaar full in the face.

Escaping punishment, the 28-year-old was later booked for a challenge of Richarlison.

It is made clear by the Mirror that it was Carroll's performance, rather than his slightly on-field discipline, that angered Moyes and was the source of his tirade.

Publicly, the West Ham boss has actually since defended his player over the use of arms and elbows when challenging for the ball in the air.

Speaking ahead of Friday's Premier League clash with Leicester at the London Stadium, Moyes sarcastically suggest that Carroll might be better off playing a non-contact sport like basketball if he is continually called out for jumping with his arms for leverage and protection.

"Are you telling me Andy Gray, Joe Jordan, Duncan Ferguson jumped without using their hands for leverage?" Moyes is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"I'm telling you, you can only jump with your arms for leverage. It is my specialist subject - I was a centre half so I needed to use my arms for protection.

"If we are now saying you can't use your arms for leverage, that isn't in the rules of football.

"From minute one every time Andy Carroll plays, is everyone going to say 'that's a foul by Andy Carroll?' If we do, we've got to say now that if you're 6ft 4 you better go to basketball and stop being a centre-forward."