David Moyes Praises Hammers' Work Rate as Club Come From Behind to Gain First Point of New Era

West Ham manager David Moyes insisted he was happy with his sides performance following their draw with Leicester at the London Stadium on Friday night.

After falling behind courtesy of Mark Albrighton's strike in the eighth minute, the Hammers regrouped and equalised on the stroke of half time thanks to a Cheikou Kouyate header. Despite an improved second half the home side couldn't make their pressure pay, having to settle for a share of the spoils rather then a much needed three points.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Moyes insisted he was happy with the result, saying: "It was a start for us tonight and it's not been the best place for us, but I thought the players' performance merited more, I thought they worked really hard. I thought the crowd were fantastic; all the negatives we've heard, I thought it was the opposite - they were great."

With West Ham languishing in 18th place with a disappointing 10 points, the new manager admitted that there was a lack of confidence in the camp following their poor start to the campaign, saying: "I think they are low in confidence. The results haven't gone their way, they've lost their previous manager, so I think when you're like that its difficult and you need some things to go your way.

"We lost a goal after eight minutes and I don't know if Leicester had been up the pitch before. That it was the first time they'd been in our half. Things go against you but I thought they stuck at it and the second half they made a real good go of it and in the end we might have just nicked it."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

One of the main disappointments so far this season for the Hammers has been the form of record signing Marko Arnautovic, who turned in an impressive performance against the Foxes. With the Scot determined to get the best out of him and Moyes admitted his pleasure at the Austrian's performance.

"He played really well on Sunday for us without getting a lot of praise for it, everybody has said that he hasn't run. So I said if you don't run I wont play you and he's running. I think you don't want to play against him if you're a full back because he's got power, pace and we need to get him scoring and making goals and being a big player for us."