Pep Guardiola Refuses to Accept Invincible Tag for His Man City Side After Late Win Over Terriers

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola distanced his team from the potential achievement of going the whole 2017/18 Premier League campaign unbeaten, stating they will lose eventually.

 

The Spaniard told Manchester City's official website: "We are going to lose a game, today was so close. With one game a week, you are less likely to drop points, but with three games a week and four competitions, it is impossible." 

The former Barcelona gaffer did however hail his team's current unbeaten exploits: “Eighteen wins in a row is amazing, including 11 Premier League wins in a row. We are in a good moment. It was a big win in a real Premier League game."

Guardiola praised the Citizens' fighting spirit in their 2-1 victory: "With spirit, we can go on. I could see our fans were so happy to see their players fighting to the last second. It's all about how you react in situations. It's football. Keep your heads up and be positive to the final kick."


The Manchester City manager also paid tribute to the support Huddersfield's fans generated during the contest: “Huddersfield have an amazing crowd. We knew that from last season in the FA Cup and I saw the game against Man Utd. They supported them a lot in the second half with the interruptions, the physicality and the duels."

Finally, Pep Guardiola singled out Raheem Sterling for individual praise following his winning goal: “It's not just about how many goals he scores or how many chances he creates. It's also about how he keeps the ball and his movement. He is still young and we can improve him to become a better player. We are so happy with his performance."

Manchester City will now turn their attention to a clash with Southampton this Wednesday evening at the Etihad Stadium. 

