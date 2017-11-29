Gennaro Gattuso Demands 'Battlefield Spirit' From AC Milan After Being Appointed Head Coach

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso has assured fans that he hasn't been given the managerial role at the San Siro through "heart and determination" alone, insisting that he has worked hard to become a fully qualified coach.

The former Milan midfielder, who won the World Cup in 2006 with Italy, was appointed the manager of the Rossoneri following the departure of Vincenzo Montella. 

Now tasked with turning around their poor form, Gattuso is hoping that his passion for AC Milan - with whom he won two Scudetti and two Champions League titles - can rub off on the current crop of players.

"I think this team can do a lot more," Gattuso said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.. "We need to become a team, we have to go onto the field as a group... we need a battlefield spirit but there is talent.

"I think it's pointless to keep talking about Gattuso as a player. The spirit and never-say-die attitude has stayed with me. I never want to lose even playing table football against my son, that's always there.

"But I studied to become a coach, they didn't gift me my licence. You don't prepare for matches just with heart and determination...you also need to work on the physical condition and technical and tactical preparation."

Milan made a number of high-profile signings during the summer and looked intent on offering Juventus a long-term title fight. However, their new players have, so far, failed to gel and the club are currently sat in seventh place in the Serie A, level on points with Bologna and Chievo Verona.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters