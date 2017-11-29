Gennaro Gattuso Demands 'Battlefield Spirit' From AC Milan After Being Appointed Head Coach

AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso has assured fans that he hasn't been given the managerial role at the San Siro through "heart and determination" alone, insisting that he has worked hard to become a fully qualified coach.

The former Milan midfielder, who won the World Cup in 2006 with Italy, was appointed the manager of the Rossoneri following the departure of Vincenzo Montella.

Now tasked with turning around their poor form, Gattuso is hoping that his passion for AC Milan - with whom he won two Scudetti and two Champions League titles - can rub off on the current crop of players.

Gattuso really knows what it means to fight for the Milan jersey, he knows what it means to leave it all on the pitch for the Rossoneri badge. This is something he can convey to his players and teach them. A very underrated characteristics that could turn out to be vital. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) November 28, 2017

"I think this team can do a lot more," Gattuso said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.. "We need to become a team, we have to go onto the field as a group... we need a battlefield spirit but there is talent.

"I think it's pointless to keep talking about Gattuso as a player. The spirit and never-say-die attitude has stayed with me. I never want to lose even playing table football against my son, that's always there.

"But I studied to become a coach, they didn't gift me my licence. You don't prepare for matches just with heart and determination...you also need to work on the physical condition and technical and tactical preparation."

Milan made a number of high-profile signings during the summer and looked intent on offering Juventus a long-term title fight. However, their new players have, so far, failed to gel and the club are currently sat in seventh place in the Serie A, level on points with Bologna and Chievo Verona.