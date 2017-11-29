Mourinho Was 'Surprised' Pogba Let Young Take Free Kick vs. Watford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his astonishment at Paul Pogba's decision to allow Ashley Young to take a free kick vs. Watford.

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his astonishment at Paul Pogba's decision to allow Ashley Young to take a free kick during the Red Devils' 4-2 victory over Watford - which resulted in the England international earning his second goal of the night.

The 32-year-old had only just scored a brilliantly struck effort from outside the box before netting the set piece only minutes later, handing United a comfortable 2-0 lead 25 minutes into the match.

With Paul Pogba set as the side's dedicated free-kick taker, Jose Mourinho spoke after the match of his surprise that the Frenchman allowed Young to try his luck instead.

"Ashley Young trains at free kicks and his conversion rate in training is good, so it was good he had the confidence to try it, after scoring the first goal." Mourinho said, according to Metro.

"I was surprised that Paul Pogba gave him permission. 

"At his age, Young’s playing better than ever and I couldn’t be more happy with him."

The versatile wide man is doing everything he can to impress at the moment in a bid to earn a contract that will see him at Old Trafford until the end of his career. As it stands, United are only planning on extending his contract by a further year, but Young is believed to want more.

He's not doing a bad job at proving himself either. It was Young who showed the creative spark during United's 1-0 victory over Brighton, and was the driving force behind the only goal of that game; his deflected shot that ended up in the back of the net.

If he continues to perform like this, Mourinho will surely be forced to give him what he wants.

