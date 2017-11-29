Wayne Rooney had himself a match Wednesday.

The Everton forward played a big role in the team's 4-0 victory over West Ham by scoring the first three goals. He entered the contest with four goals so far this Premier League season but had not found the back of the net since Oct. 22. With the hat trick on Wednesday, he is now in the top 10 in the Premier League for goals scored.

The first goal came after he missed a penalty in the 18th minute. Rooney went to his left for the penalty, but it was popped into the air by keeper Joe Hartand Rooney used his head to knock it into the net to put Everton ahead early.

The second goal came in the 28th minute after Rooney found himself alone in the box after receiving a deflected pass. With Hart too far away to get an outstretched leg on it, Rooney gave his squad a commanding lead.

In the 66th minute Rooney found himself with the ball once again after Hart knocked it away from his half of the field. Even though Rooney was on his half, Hart was too far away to do anything with ball he placed perfectly to complete his hat trick.

Check out the three goals below.

Wayne Rooney has his penalty saved … but scores anyway (via @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/qgZnI2dUuX — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 29, 2017

Wayne Rooney...



From his own half...



For the hat trick! 👀



(via @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/qyvd5z6UPp — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 29, 2017

Everton's final goal came from Ashley Williams in the 78th. The team is now 13th in the Premier League table.